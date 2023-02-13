The importance of staying fit and strengthening our body’s immunity and overall health has become even more important after COVID-19. Apart from proper nutrition and a proper sleep cycle, exercising your body will yield great results. If you think weight training and high-intensity training are not your cups of tea, you can always rely on Yoga, which has its benefits.

One of the elements that the body is made up of is air. If there is any obstruction in the flow of air inside the body, it can lead to problems. Today, we will tell you about an asana known as Pawanmukti Asana, which true to its name, allows the free flow of air inside your body.

Begin by assuming any sitting position on the mat, such as Padmasana, and stretching your body by interlocking the fingers of both of your hands. Inhale deeply and hold your breath in this manner. Then, as the body becomes more relaxed, lower the hands and adopt a meditative position. Now take a deep breath, close your eyes, and concentrate on the exhalation. Say “Om" out loud and begin to meditate. After that, perform some mild exercises following your capacity. Watch the video to see Yoga expert Savita perform.

Relax and lie down on the mat and loosen the body completely. Concentrate on your breaths. Now lift one leg and fold the knee while rotating it. Now hold the leg while grip with both the hands. Keep the other leg absolutely straight and hold it in this posture for some time. Those who have cervical problems have to keep their neck down. But those who do not have cervical problems, try to grip the legs well and touch the knees to your neck. Hold for some time and then relax and lie down on the mat. Now do the same with the other leg.

Now make a grip by folding both the legs and roll once to the right and then to the left. You do this 10 to 15 times. Then relax. To better understand, watch the video above.

Benefits of Pawanmuktasan

As the intestinal flatus moves more quickly and is expelled, this posture significantly reduces flatulence.

Positive changes in cases of a flabby abdomen, sub-normal functions of the pelvic organs and abdominal viscera, and alleviation from chronic constipation and a slow liver are also noted from treatment.

