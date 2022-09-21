Know The Benefits of Surya Namaskar and How to Perform it

Last year, during the Covid-19 lockdown, we were all confined to our houses. Many asked an important question: can we attain all of our fitness goals without going to the gym? Well, the answer is yes!

Surya Namaskar, often known as Sun Salutations, is a popular yoga practice that consists of a 12-asana sequence. From Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor, some of Bollywood’s fittest stars swear by its numerous benefits. According to studies, this dynamic workout produces instant results and can significantly improve your strength if done correctly.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Surya Namaskar regularly helps keep the body energised and all the organs engaged. If you want to reduce your weight, increase your speed. You will be surprised to know that practicing Surya Namaskar at a slow pace can also help you gain weight.

Today, in the Facebook Live session of News18 Hindi, Yoga instructor Savita Yadav practiced Surya Namaskar and gave detailed information about its benefits, let’s take a look.

How to start?

Sit in padmasana on your mat and meditate, close your eyes and try to concentrate the mind by uttering the word “Om". Concentrate on your inhaling breath and practice some subtle exercises. Here is the detailed video.

Pranamasana: Stand on a yoga mat. Keep your waist-neck straight and make a posture with your hands. Now close your eyes and take a deep breath.

Advertisement

Hasta Uttanasana: Take a deep breath, move your hands above your head and then tilt the head and waist backwards slowly. Hold this posture for some time.

Padahastasana: Now while exhaling, bend forward. Try to touch the toes with the fingers of your hand.

Ashwa Sanchaanasana: Take your one leg backwards and while keeping the knee of one leg on the ground, stretch the other leg backwards. Now place your palms on the ground and look toward the sky.

Advertisement

Dandasana: Straighten both your legs and arms and align them. Now come into the position as shown in the video.

Ashtanga Namaskar: Bring your palms, chest, knees, and feet to the ground and hold yourself in this position for a while.

Bhujangasana: Place your palms on the ground and now bend the neck backward.

Adhomukha Shavasana: Keep the legs straight on the ground and lift the hips upwards. Keep your shoulders straight and face inwards.

Advertisement

Ashwa Shandanasana: Now take the other leg backward. Keeping the knee close to the ground, bend the first leg. Now keeping the palms on the ground, look upwards.

Padahastasana: Now come forward and touch your toes with your hands. Try to keep your head close to your knees.

Hasta Uttanasana: Now stand in the posture of Pranamasana and raise the hands and straighten them. Bring the hands in the posture of Namaskar and move them backward and bend backward.

Pranamasana: Make a bowing posture with folded hands and stand straight.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here