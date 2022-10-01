Know The Benefits of Weight Training For Slow Ageing

Weight training is one of the most important aspects of working out at the gym. In fact, as you age, it works like a magical supplement that helps keep your body young. Lifting helps strengthen your bone density and muscle power. There are a lot of other benefits of weight lifting for your body. Did you know that it also slows ageing?

As per Psychreg, older people are more prone to falls and fractures due to sarcopenia, an age related condition in which muscle mass and strength gets weakened. It is also why they struggle to even complete daily tasks sometimes. It is no lesser-known fact that ageing can pose serious challenges to one’s lifestyle. It can affect a person’s ability to perform simple tasks. They are forced to seek help from others, which makes them less independent. Studies suggest that the more you lift weights and strengthen your muscles, the younger your body will be.

Based on research conducted at Liverpool Hope University, Ph.D. scholar Kate Mooney said, “Our study shows that it’s never too late to start lifting weights. The improvement of muscular strength noted in this study is crucial for maintaining older adults’ independence, to enable them to carry out activities of daily living such as climbing stairs, walking to the shop, and holding grocery bags."

Older adults should combine weight training with aerobic exercise at least two to three times a week. According to Appalachian State University, people who performed moderately intense exercises for 45 minutes, managed to decrease their blood pressure by 20 percent.

Diet is an essential part of weight training. As per a study conducted by The Sarcopenia Ageing Trial, individuals who performed functional weight training with protein supplements developed resistance to muscle fatigue in elderly adults. Dr Grace Farhat, lecturer in Food Science and Nutrition at Liverpool Hope University, said, “If an individual eats a balanced diet with adequate protein, there is no need for whey protein supplementation."

