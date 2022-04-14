Know the Cause and Treatment of Heat Strokes

Summer is here, and so is the joy of chilling during the school holidays. However, summer also brings the problem of heatstroke with it. Currently, the temperature is crossing the bar of 40 degrees Celsius, and it seems like the temperature will be increasing in the coming months. The heatwave can drain your energy very easily and make you sick, or worse - weak. So, to help you handle this scorching heat better, we have curated a few points about heatstroke and how to treat it.

What is heatstroke?

Heatstroke is a serious illness that you can get from the rising temperature in summer. Heatstroke is when the body is not able to control its rapidly increasing temperature and becomes unable to cool down on its own. Your body can experience low blood pressure, dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness, and dry skin due to heatstroke.

What causes heat stroke?

Some of the common reasons for getting a heat stroke are dehydration, body overheating due to prolonged exposure to the sun, and physical exertion in high temperatures. Staying too long in sun in summer times can easily cause heatstroke.

How to deal with heat strokes?

Few things can be done to tackle the heat waves and the heat strokes they bring with them. Drink cool fluids that can help with body cooling as well as dehydration. Pack yourself with cooling blankets or ice to cool down the body temperature.

Take a cold water bath as it is the quickest way to lower the body temperature. Take a proper diet afterward to avoid vomit and indigestion. Wear loose and comfortable clothes. Avoid traveling over long distances during peak sun hours. Avoid medicines that can add more heat to your body and drink homemade juice and fruits in an adequate amount.

