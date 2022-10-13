Know The Causes of High Blood Pressure In Children And How to Handle Them

High blood pressure has become increasingly common in youth due to poor food and lifestyle choices. However, it is not uncommon for children to be diagnosed with the same. Since it has no symptoms, high blood pressure remains undiagnosed for a long time in both adults and children. And that can increase the risk of dangerous situations such as kidney problems, heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure in kids.

According to an article published by Health Shots, Dr Pawan Kumar, Senior consultant in paediatrics, at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, New Delhi revealed that high BP in children “can be an outcome of some other specific or identifiable health conditions like heart problems, kidney diseases, hormonal defects, genetic disorders, etc." Among older children, the causes could be obesity, high sugar or salt intake, inactivity, stress, imbalanced diet or family history of hypertension, high cholesterol, and smoking.

Apart from them, excessive junk food consumption and high performance pressure in academics have also become causes of hypertension in children. While the problem of hypertension in children remains largely non-scrutinized, if your child doesn’t have severe high BP symptoms, then it can mostly be managed with minor lifestyle changes and diet control.

The family members need to encourage their children to indulge in physical activities for at least an hour every day. Moreover, limiting their screen time, sugar and salt intake and proper weight management are also necessary to deal with hypertension in them.

In addition to this, parents need to understand where their kids are facing problems in academics and set realistic goals for them rather than constantly pressuring them to perform better.

Regular checkups and monitoring procedures should be followed to ensure that emergency scenarios can be prevented. If the doctor advises, the child should be put on medication to maintain their blood pressure. In case the child has an existing medical condition that can aggravate their high BP, then that medical issue should be treated well.

