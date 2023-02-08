Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 after dating each other for a while. Their wedding pictures from Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, were dreamy, to say the least. Kiara Advani’s fitness regime is widely discussed among the industry and fans. She often shares clips while doing weight training on her Instagram. She maintains her body with the help of weight training. This helps reduce the fat in the body. Due to this, her muscles also remain toned. Here is a glimpse of her gym workout that she shared last year:

In one of her media interactions, she revealed that her fitness routine consisted of a mixture of interval and functional training, boxing and dancing. She was of the view that physical activity must be part of your daily routine not only to look good but to be healthy and fit.

Kiara does pull-ups for core muscles:

Kiara Advani takes the help of pullup exercises for strengthening her core muscles. By doing pullups, the muscles of the body remain strong and it also helps to burn calories.

Reportedly, the actress begins her day with a glass of warm water and lemon. Lemon water helps to increase the metabolic rate that increases energy and helps in losing weight quickly. For breakfast, she eats oats with lots of fruits. Her pre-workout meal includes apple slices and peanut butter. Her lunch and dinner include two vegetables along with roti.

It needs to be noted that the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress likes home-cooked food and she eats home-cooked food mostly. She is fond of seafood and likes to eat fish, prawns for lunch or dinner.

Her exercise regime also consists of swimming, which is believed to be a complete exercise and is very beneficial for your full body. She often shares the pics of the same on social media.

After their wedding, the couple is now headed to Delhi, Sidharth’s hometown. The love birds made their first appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer airport today.

