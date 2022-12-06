Know The Health Benefits of Consuming Figs or Anjeer

Dry fruits are unquestionably high in energy and vital nutrients such as minerals and vitamins. Anjeer, also known as fig, is a popular dry fruit with numerous health benefits. Including this in your diet is important and it can be consumed in a variety of ways.

The first method is to sun dry it and consume it raw. This dried fig can even be stored throughout the year. Kaju Anjeer’s milkshake is popular all over the country. To do so, soak some figs and add them to the milk along with the cashews. Alternatively, you can cut them up and toss them into salads. The best way to enjoy figs is to incorporate them into your desserts.

Here we have prepared a list of its benefits.

Promotes digestive health: Figs are frequently recommended for their ability to nourish and tone the intestines. Because of their high fibre content, they act as a natural laxative. They also have prebiotic properties, which feed the gut bacteria and promote a healthy gut environment, which improves digestive wellness.

Rich in antioxidants: Figs, especially ripe ones, are high in polyphenols, which are protective plant compounds. These compounds have antioxidant properties that protect the body. This means that they help prevent oxygen from reacting with other chemicals and causing damage to cells and tissues, and thus play an important role in oxidation management.

Supports bone health: Figs are high in bone-friendly minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Figs are particularly high in calcium, with some studies claiming that they contain up to 3.2 times more than other fruits.

Because they are high in potassium, they may help to offset the urinary excretion of calcium caused by a high salt diet. This, in turn, helps to keep calcium in bones, potentially lowering the risk of osteoporosis.

Blood glucose balance: Drinking fig leaf tea can help with type 1 diabetes. It also helps lower blood sugar levels after eating. So, fig leaf tea can help you control your diabetes and improve your blood sugar levels.

Weight loss: Figs are an excellent snack for those looking to lose weight. The soluble fibre content of dried figs keeps you satiated and curbs your appetite, while the dense nutrients aid in weight loss. According to a study published in the American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, a high-fiber diet aids in fat loss. However, because dried figs are high in calories, they should be consumed in moderation. It is recommended that you limit your daily serving size to about 2-3 figs. Furthermore, dried figs are a healthy snack for weight gain.

