Know The Many Nutritious Benefits Of Oyster Mushroom

Come winter and your local marketplace will have different varieties of mushrooms for you to choose from. One of these is oyster mushrooms. Resembling an oyster in colour and shape, these mushrooms are delicious as well as healthy.

According to Only My Health, oyster mushrooms are rich in fiber, beta-glucan, calories, fat, sodium, carbohydrates, protein, and vitamins. It also contains vitamins like niacin, riboflavin, and pantothenic acid, which effectively lower cholesterol and remove the chances of heart problems.

These mushrooms are a boon for the immune system. Allergies are also kept at bay. Let us look at the benefits of oyster mushrooms.

>Controls cholesterol

If you include oyster mushrooms in your diet, they help you in controlling bad cholesterol. There is a lot of fiber and good fat found in it, which are necessary to deal with cholesterol. These fibers do not allow triglyceride to accumulate in the liver, which keeps many liver-related problems away.

>Keeps the heart healthy

Calories are found in abundance in these mushrooms, with the help of which your stomach remains full throughout the day and you do not consume much food. It also helps in keeping the heart healthy. The fiber and protein are good for your heart.

>Strong bones

Vitamin D and magnesium are found in abundance in oyster mushrooms which help in strengthening the bones. It is common knowledge that people consume calcium-rich products for strong bones but not many know that Vitamin D and magnesium are also essential along with calcium to make your bones strong.

>Boosts immunity

Beta-glucans in oyster mushrooms strengthens the immune system. Along with this, antioxidants are also found in it which helps the body to fight diseases better. It also stops free radicals from damaging our cells.

>Relief from inflammation

Oyster mushrooms have anti-inflammatory properties and can provide relief from inflammation and body pain.

