Know The Most Reported Symptoms Of COVID During Omicron Wave

During the past years, COVID-19 underwent many changes and mutations. When the Omicron variant was spreading rapidly, World Health Organization (WHO) termed it a ‘Variant of Concern’. However, the Omicron variant has remained mild as compared to the Delta variant. Omicron symptoms may seem like the normal flu but need to be paid attention to. The head of the UK’s ZOW COVID study, Tim Spector mentioned that the Omicron patients do not show signs of loss of sense of smell and taste. Here are the most reported symptoms of the B.1.1.529 variant.

Sore Throat

It is one of the earliest symptoms that appears within the first week of contracting the infection. Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant and Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai told the Times of India that sore throat has been noticed in almost 50 per cent of patients who got COVID-19 from the omicron variant.

Headache

An Omicron headache is a moderate to intense pain with a sensation of pressure. The location of the pain is on both sides of the head which usually is there for more than three days.

Brain Fog

According to Harvard University, Brain fog is not a medical or scientific term. It is used by individuals to describe how they feel when their thinking is sluggish, fuzzy and not sharp. Many people have recovered from the acute, life-threatening effects of COVID-19 but still don’t feel that their thinking and memory are back to normal.

Runny Nose

According to the study by UK-based Zoe COVID symptoms study published in December 2021 in the BMJ showed that a runny nose is among the top five symptoms reported for omicron infection along with other mentioned symptoms.

Fatigue

It is a very common symptom when someone gets contacted with COVID-19. It can make you feel dull and tired and take away your ability to do things. The symptoms can stay around two to three weeks. But for some people, the symptom can stay for weeks or months even after the recovery from COVID-19.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn't guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

