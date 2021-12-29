Know The Multiple Health Benefits of Cardamom

Cardamom is not only a magic spice that elevates the taste of many Indian dishes including sweets but also it has amazing health benefits. The spice often in high demand across India, cardamom comes from a plant belonging to the ginger family. Because of its rich anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties cardamom seeds help the human body to fight against various ailments.

According to a recent report published in Medical News Today, a study claims that cardamom has several health benefits.

Antimicrobial Properties:

Cardamom is rich in anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. As per a study, cardamom oil helps in eliminating different types of bacterial and fungal infections. However, researchers have also been advising to use cardamom oil in moderate quantities only.

Metabolic Syndrome

Cardamom helps in fighting metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a complicated condition which may develop heart disease and diabetes. Metabolic syndrome can also lead to obesity, high sugar, high BP and increase cholesterol levels in certain cases.

Heart diseases

A few studies claim that cardamom seeds have been effective in maintaining health of the heart. The antioxidants present in the cardamom seeds assist in functioning of the heart.

Oral Health

Cardamom is also considered good for oral health as it helps in killing the bacteria present in the mouth.

Liver

Cardamom is majorly used in various Ayurveda medicines as it helps to improve the functions of the liver which plays an important role in removing toxins from the human body.

