Know The Right Way of Applying Oil To Avoid Damaging Your Hair

Applying hair oil has always been touted as the most effective way you can care for your hair. In India, hair oiling has been ingrained in our culture. Grandparents would often emphasise upon the need to provide nourishment to the scalp using natural oils like sunflower, coconut and almond.

Oiling hydrates the hair which tends to get dry due to exposure to harmful elements in the atmosphere. As different oils have a range of nutrients, using them for your hair ensures their healthy growth. Moreover, oiling also prevents hair fall by exfoliating the scalp and cleaning the dead skin accumulated on it.

However, just applying oil on the hair is not enough, but the way you are doing it also makes a difference. If not done the right way or done excessively, hair oiling can instead prove to be harmful for your scalp and the hair.

Experts claim that natural oil in in out scalp keeps the hair soft and shiny naturally. But, if excessive oil seeps through the scalp to the roots, then it can result in boils or folliculitis. Moreover, massaging your hair for longer periods can also result in increased hair fall.

Hence, it becomes imperative that you must know the right way to nourish your hair using oil massage. Here are some tips that you must consider for an effective hair oiling.

· It is advised that one should apply oil to the hair just 2-3 hours before washing it. If the hair is too messy, then one can also apply oil at night and wash it off with shampoo in the morning.

· To reap the benefits of oiling your hair, consider warming the oil to lukewarm temperature before applying it on the scalp. You can heat the oil using a microwave or by keeping the oil bottle in hot water for a few minutes.

· When massaging, try not to apply excessive pressure as it can damage the roots of the hair and can result in hair fall.

· Mixing two or more natural oils and then applying them on your hair can prove extra beneficial. One can mix coconut oil with argan oil or add a few drops of olive oil in mustard oil before using for scalp massage.

· To avoid damaging hair, one should not tie them up tightly. Extra pressure on the hair roots weaken them and result in hair fall.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

