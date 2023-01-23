Know The Side Effects Of Using Body Lotion On Face

Winters can be quite enchanting, but at times could be a cause of concern for our skin. With the drop in humidity and temperature, winter months can create problems for people who have sensitive skin. The effect of cold weather causes dry and flaky, itchy or irritated skin. To overcome these skin-related problems, we often use different types of body lotions on the body as well as on our faces. But do you know the side effects of applying body lotion on the face? As we all know, our facial skin is much more delicate and sensitive as compared to the rest of the body. Here are some common side effects of applying body lotion on the face:

Your face skin doesn’t absorb body lotion and clogs the pores:

The pH level (potential of hydrogen level) of the body lotion is very high. Applying it on the face not only will your facial skin find it difficult to absorb but the skin pores also get clogged and many problems start appearing on your face.

The problem of blackheads:

By applying body lotion on the face, the skin pores get blocked. Dirt accumulates in the pores and blackheads pop up on the face, making it look dull.

Increase in dryness of the skin

By using body lotion on the face, the triclosan compound starts increasing on the skin, reducing the natural oil of the face and causing dryness.

Skin cells are damaged:

The pH level of body lotion is very high and using it on the face, the skin’s pH volume starts decreasing. Due to this, there is an increase in damaged cells and your face skin starts cracking.

The face looks dull:

The skin usually looks dull during winter. Body lotion reduces the amount of alkali and amino acids present in the facial skin, which causes your face skin to look dull and saggy.

Pimple and acne problems:

Using body lotion on the face blocks the skin pores. The bacteria present in the pores can result in acne and pimples on the face. Especially if you are applying body lotion on sensitive skin, it may cause irritation and rashes on the face.

(Disclaimer: The information given in the article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing them, contact the concerned expert.)

