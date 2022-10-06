Know The Simple Steps to Keep Your Yoga Mats Germ-Free

Yoga has become a ritual in our lives. But one thing we usually don’t care about is our yoga mat and its hygiene. It is very common for fitness enthusiasts to use yoga mats daily while being careless about their cleanliness. Yoga mats can readily spread various viruses, germs, and fungi, exposing you to skin allergies or any infectious ailment.

People sweat a lot in yoga studios and gyms, and that sweat also gets on the mats. If they are not cleaned regularly, it starts smelling, leading to the formation of bacteria.

Here are a few easy steps to clean your yoga mats:

Step 1: Fill a half-a-tub with hot water and add dish soap. Immerse the yoga mat in it. Allow it to soak for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Using a soft washcloth, thoroughly rub the wet mat. Scrub the mat from both sides well. Wash it under running water until the soap is entirely removed.

Step 3: Thoroughly dry the mat’s surface with a dry cloth before allowing it to dry at room temperature. You can use hangers or racks to dry the mats if necessary. And Voila! Your mat is now completely clean and germ-free.

Step 4: Once your mat is dry, fold it and keep it in a dry area away from moisture. Also, when you go home from the gym or yoga class use a disinfectant to sanitize it.

