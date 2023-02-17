There are several types of skin problems and they could be emotionally stressful while causing pain and irritation. The deep flare-ups on our skin are undoubtedly hard to ignore because of the agony they cause. We all dream of having clear and healthy skin, but flare-ups or acne from time to time make it difficult to achieve this. These are known as cystic acne and are a natural occurrence. This is the most serious form of acne. Cysts that form deep beneath your skin cause it to manifest.

Cystic acne may appear as a result of the blocking of skin pores by germs, oil, and dry skin cells. Although everyone can get acne, people with oily skin are more likely to get cystic acne. But, these are more prevalent in older persons, women, and teenagers.

How can we treat cystic acne?

A turmeric mask can be used to cure cystic acne. The anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties of turmeric could bring relief from pain and help to recover. You can prepare a thick paste by using turmeric powder and water. Apply this paste directly to the affected area, and after leaving it on for around 45 minutes, rinse it off with water.

One may use tea tree oil or products infused with the oil as a treatment for cystic acne. The oil’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory characteristics can be helpful to clear the skin.

The pain that this acne causes could be unbearable at times. Using an ice cube on the cystic acne frequently reduces swelling, itching, pain, and redness.

How to avoid developing cystic acne?

Cystic acne is a natural occurrence and one cannot completely eliminate it. But, it can be easily controlled. A lot of this inflammation is a result of our diets. The acne could be caused by dairy products, according to nutritionists. We can try cutting dairy products from our diet, including milk, cheese, and yogurt. Additionally, processed foods and sugar are inflammatory factors that might cause cystic acne to appear.

People prone to cystic acne should use cleansers with high salicylic acid concentrations, which contain a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that works to dry up and shrink cystic pimples by eliminating excess oil and dead skin cells. Salicylic acid concentrations typically vary from 0.5 to 2%.

Even if we are prone to cystic acne, we should still moisturise our face frequently to keep our skin healthy. Oil-free moisturisers could also help to keep cystic acne at bay. Using a moisturiser that contains ceramides, niacinamide, or hyaluronic acid, could be beneficial to avoid cystic acne.

Many experts believe that there is a connection between stomach and skin health, and some of them assert that taking probiotics regularly helps promote healthy skin. They advise consuming vegetables and other foods that are supposed to contain good bacteria to obtain probiotics.

However, if the condition is becoming unbearable and none of the remedies seem to be working, consult a dermatologist who can help you get to the root cause of the issue.

