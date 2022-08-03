Know What is Vegan Intermittent Fasting And Its Benefits

Vegan diet is completely based on plant products like vegetables, fruits, nuts and grains. Vegan diet has gained popularity in the last few years as it helps in weight loss and also it has multiple health benefits. It can also reduce the risks of heart attack and diabetes among others.

Now-a-days, 16 hours of fasting in a day is being recommended by dieticians and nutritionists for weight loss. Intermittent fasting helps in weight loss as well as reduces problems like blood pressure and sugar. Apart from intermittent fasting, people have also started going vegan and following veganism. Vegan food does not include products like milk, yogurt, cheese and eggs. It is a completely plant-based diet.

What is Vegan Intermittent Fasting?

According to Healthline, intermittent fasting is a way of eating, in which there is a gap of a time period between eating and fasting. There are two types of fasting cycle, 16 hours fasting or 24 hours fast. 24 hours fast is more prevalent. Those with a vegan diet can also follow this fasting cycle. However, the food items consumed during this period have to be completely plant-based. No dairy products can be consumed.

Benefits of Vegan Intermittent Fasting

1. Good for heart health. Vegan Intermittent Fasting can lower triglyceride and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. It can also reduce the risk of heart attacks.

2. Keeps blood sugar levels in control. Intermittent fasting can help reduce blood sugar levels and increase the body’s insulin capacity.

3. It is beneficial in the functioning of the brain. Vegan Intermittent Fasting prevents Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Vegan Intermittent Fasting prevents DNA from getting damaged and can also reduce risk of cancer.

Vegan Intermittent Fasting Pattern

1. There is 16 hours fast and 8 hours to eat. In this process, the breakfast can be skipped and food can be eaten between 12PM to 8PM or 1PM to 9PM.

2. In the 5:2 diet plan, only 500-600 calories are consumed on any two days a week and remaining 5 days normal food can be taken.

