Know What Your Heart Rate Tells About Your Heart Health

Our heart is one of the most vital organs of our body which is responsible for pumping blood to different parts and transporting essential nutrients to them. It works as an engine for our body that functions 24 hours until we die.

Our heart has a special ability that allows it to change its pace according to the oxygen demand of our body. As we go through physical exertion, our heart starts to beat more in order to supply more oxygen to the organs. While on the other hand, the heart pumps less oxygen when we are resting.

However, what if your heart beat is more even when you are resting or what if it becomes irregular. Experts suggest that the pattern of our heart rate gives us several indications about our heart health.

The number of times that our heart beats per minute when we are resting is known as the resting heart rate. Doctors claim that our RHR (Resting Heart Rate) can give us an insight into our heart health.

A normal RHR is considered to be between 60 and 100 beats per minute. People having RHR less than 60 indicates that they are physically active and that their heart is functioning properly. Whereas, an RHR of more than 100 indicates that the person is either ill, stressed or consumes excessive amounts of caffeine. However, having an RHR too low such as below 50, can also be concerning. As per doctors, if the person has RHR below 50 along with symptoms like light-headedness, then it can be signs of problems with the electric pathway in the heart. The person is advised to see a doctor in this case.

Studies have also shown that an RHR over 100 can be a sign of an infection or other heart-related problems like heart arrhythmia. Experts have also linked an elevated RHR in men to a greater risk of premature death.

Meanwhile, our maximum heart rate or the rate at which our heart beats when it is functioning at its peak, tells us about our aerobic capacity. A higher maximum heart rate means a better aerobic capacity and in turn better performance at physical activities. Experts also claim that high aerobic capacity is linked with lower risk of heart-related illnesses like heart attack.

