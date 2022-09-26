Know When Your Child Needs Medical Attention If They Have Fever

It is often difficult to understand the illness children are going through. Parents find it difficult as children cannot properly express their discomfort in words. However, one way to know that is to check their temperature. High fevers can be a symptom of a terminal illness or anything unwarranted. Hence it is necessary to know exactly when it is okay to take your kids to the doctor. While some fevers are such that they automatically die down, others are recurring.

Children of 0-3 months:

Advertisement

According to Mayo Clinic, if your toddler is between 0-3 months old and has a fever of up to 100.4 degrees, you can use home remedies and take care of the child. However, if the fever is higher than that or accompanied by additional symptoms, visiting a doctor is necessary.

Top Showsha Video

Children of 3-6 months:

If the kid is about 3-6 months old, fevers till 102 degrees are not dangerous. Don’t panic and make sure your child’s temperature dies down. However, if the fever is higher or your child has more symptoms or if the fever persists for a long period of time, take the child to the doctor and seek proper medical attention.

6 months to 2 years old:

If your child is somewhere between 6 months and 2 years old, then the allowed temperature is 102 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if the temperature crosses this point or you see any accompanying symptoms, make sure you seek medical attention and take your child to a paediatrician.

2-17 years old:

If your child is between 2-17 years old, then the allowed temperature limit is 102 degrees. However, if your child has more symptoms, fever lasts longer than usual or if it recurs, please visit a doctor and make sure they get treated properly,

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here