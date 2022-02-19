Know You are Pregnant by Noticing These 5 Early Symptoms of Pregnancy

Giving birth to a newborn is the greatest blessing a woman has been given by nature. While the body goes through a lot of changes, the feeling of holding the little one after nine long months surpasses every pain and struggle. Every woman gets various signs and symptoms in case of pregnancy while some symptoms are common in many. This happens because of different body structures, menstruation cycles and other factors. Even if a woman gets pregnant twice, she might not get similar symptoms both times. We are here to talk about some common symptoms that most women experience during the early stage of pregnancy. If you are someone, who has been planning to start a family, then you must read on

Missed period

The most common symptom of pregnancy is missing your monthly menstrual cycle. There are rare cases when a woman who is pregnant gets her periods even after conceiving but most women miss their cycles. It happens because the egg has been fertilized and it won’t shed in form of blood. You might see a few drops of blood in the early days but it won’t be as a full-fledged cycle.

Morning Sickness

Pregnancy brings hormonal changes to the body. More than half of the women face the problem of nausea and vomiting in the early days of pregnancy. It can be accompanied by loss of appetite. As the name suggests, the condition mostly occurs in the morning. However, many women suffer from it throughout the day.

Changes in breast

As a woman conceives, she can see certain changes in her breast. Breasts can witness swelling and tenderness. The nipples start becoming darker day by day. It happens because your breasts become active to produce milk.

Frequent Urination

Body fluids increases during pregnancy leading the kidney to act swiftly in releasing the urine. One of the early signs of pregnancy is frequent urination.

Food cravings

Women experience a lot of food cravings and mood swings during the early stage of pregnancy. This occurs due to hormonal disbalance and the increased nutrient needs of the body.

