Knows The Pros And Cons Of Taking A Nap In The Afternoon

In today’s hectic world, taking a nap during the daytime can make the difference between a productive and unproductive day, it is not only normal, but a necessary part of daily life in many societies. According to the National Sleep Foundation, more than 33 percent of adults in the United States consistently take afternoon naps. Assuming you’re healthy, afternoon sleep can help you feel less irritable and ensure you’re well-rested if you work or study outside of regular daytime work hours.

A nap may often make you feel as rejuvenating as an eight-hour sleep. Naps can provide a variety of health benefits, including improved alertness, enhanced memory and a good mood. However, along with the numerous advantages of an afternoon nap, there could also be some drawbacks to your sleep patterns and make you feel drowsy during the day. So, if you’re thinking about incorporating afternoon naps into your daily routine, there are a few pros and cons you should be aware of.

Afternoon Nap Benefits

Boosts memory

Taking a nap in the afternoon could help to improve the memory. According to a study published in the according to the study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, an afternoon nap of about 30 to 90 minutes showed an improvement in memory power among elderly people. Relieves stress

Afternoon sleep can also bring smoothness to the sensory system, assisting you in relaxing and resisting any panic reaction. Earlier studies have also established that a short evening nap can help with anger management. Reduces fatigue

Throughout the day, especially if you are doing mental or physical work, your body craves a short break. However, some people have a habit of going on without it, which is perfectly normal. But, taking an afternoon nap allows you to feel refreshed and ready to face the day. Enhances performance

Your brain restarts after some rest, and you continue to focus more. When you take an afternoon nap, your body recharges and allows you to continue your work with more energy.

Risks of taking an afternoon nap

Hinders your good night’s sleep

If you have a disturbed sleeping schedule, don’t sleep in the afternoon. This interferes with your ability to sleep at night. Doctors advise against napping in the afternoon because it can interfere with your nighttime sleep. Promotes hypertension

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, middle-aged and older women who napped for more than 90 minutes were 39 per cent and 54 per cent more likely to have hypertension, respectively. However, the associations are not significant in middle-aged and older men. Your body may not require it

It should be noted that afternoon sleep is not suitable for everyone, particularly if you are suffering from insomnia - a sleeping disorder that can interfere with an individual’s daily activities.

