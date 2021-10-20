Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status to Share on Lokkhi Pujo

Wednesday marks the occasion of Sharad Purnima, which is also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri or Kojagori Purnima. It is considered as one of the most significant Purnima or Full Moon nights in the Hindu religion and is being celebrated on October 20 this year. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and show in the eastern part of the country. After Durga Puja, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is considered an important festival in the states of West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha. On this day, devotees dedicate the rituals to Goddess Lakshmi observed on the full moon day in the lunar month of Ashwin of the Vikrama Samvata.

The Panchang mentions that the Kojagari Puja this year will fall on October 19 and October 20. The Purnima Tithi started at 07:03 pm on October 19 and will end at 08:26 pm on October 20. The moonrise on Tuesday was observed at 05:20 pm and the Kojagara Puja Nishita time lasted for 51 minutes, starting from 11:41 pm on October 19 to 12:31 am on October 20.

>If you are celebrating this festival, here is how you can send your near and dear ones some greetings marking the auspicious occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja:

1. May the Goddess of luck and prosperity Lakhsmi bring joy to you and your family on this day. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!!!

2. Wishing you the blessings of Maa Lakshmi. May she preserve your wealth and present new opportunities of prosperity in your life. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!!!

3. Let us celebrate this day dedicated to the Goddess of wealth, Maa Lakshmi, as she showers her blessings of prosperity and success on her devotees. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!!!

4. May Goddess Lakshmi bring happiness and prosperity in your life on this day. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!!!

5. Health is wealth, may you flourish and reach the heights of success with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!!!

