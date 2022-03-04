Kolkata to Lucknow, India's Sweet Destinations You Must Know About

No celebration in India is complete without boxes of Mithai. Rasgulla, Ghevar, Jalebis, Rabri, Khaja, or any other mithai, sweets are mandatory for a celebration in Indian culture. The deep old tradition of offering mithai to people has been kept alive for centuries and needless to say, it will always be served at times of any joyous event or celebrations.

Meanwhile, if we talk about the famous cities of India for delicious sweets, there are many places known worldwide for their culinary skills and dishes.

4 cities in India that are famous for sweets:

Kolkata

When it comes to sweets, Kolkata headlines the list. You can visit the shops of Balram Malik, Radharaman Malik, Nakur & Girish Sons, Bhimnag to taste Nolen Gur Payesh, which is a Bengali kheer made from palm jaggery. In addition, the city also has to offer Patishapta, which is made from coconut and dry fruits. Another very popular sweet is Sandesh made from chenna. It comes in a variety of options.

Lucknow

The city of Nawabs has been known for its cuisine for centuries. Apart from kebabs and biryani, there is a lot to be found here. During the winter season, one can find a variety of sweets, including carrot halwa, buttercream, revdi, shahi tukda, malai ki gilori and different types of pedas. Chhappan Bhog Sweet Shop, one of the oldest sweet shops in the city, is a must-try for every tourist.

Amritsar popularly known to be as the Mecca of food lovers, the city has so much to offer besides tandoori tikkas and paranthas dipped in ghee. If explored perfectly, the city is no less than a paradise for sweet lovers too. Relishing the milk-based mango lassi, Kesar lassi, Amritsari Faluda Kulfi, Fruit Cream, Fruit, and nut cream is absolutely indispensable. Other sweets like besan laddu and pinni from Amritsar will not disappoint you at all.

Mangalore

If you are looking for some traditional desserts here, then you must try Sagar Ratna’s Sunoli (sweet pancakes) at Oceanic Park Hotel. You can taste the famous bun of Mangalore at New Taj Mahal Cafe. Another unique flavour of Karnataka that you can taste in Mangalore is Chiroti, which is fried flaky pastry.

