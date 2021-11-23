Kombucha Tea: Here are 10 Benefits of the Popular Beverage and How to Make it at Home

There is a subtle mystery around kombucha. People are aware of the existence of the beverage but somehow the clarity around its preparation and content is missing. Is it tea, soda, wine? Kombucha, in basic terms, is a fermented drink prepared with the addition of bacteria and yeast to a blend of black or green tea and sugar. The drink has become increasingly popular despite the cursory impression towards the ingredients used to prepare it.

It’s easy to drink and digest and is a potential source of probiotics. It restores your digestive health and replenishes your gut with good bacteria. Learn more about the popular gut-friendly food:

>​Origin of Kombucha

Popularly known as ‘The Tea of Immortality’, kombucha has a 2,000-year-plus history behind the brew. It may feel like kombucha bubbled up into the grocery very recently only. Contrary to popular belief, the first recipes of the drink dates back as far as 221 BCE, when China’s Qin Dynasty began. The precise origin is slightly hazy, but a Korean doctor in about 414 BCE reportedly brought a kombucha production method to Japan, across the sea. There he served the 19th emperor and sang praises of the virtues of the drink.

The legend has it that the name of the doctor was Kombu. Kombucha, in Japanese, actually refers to kelp tea and is quite distinct. So to put it roughly together, kelp (kombu) and tea (cha) make kombucha. Through years, the tales around this drink ebb and flow. This sense of mystery, however, is all part of the appeal for kombucha lovers.

>Benefits of Kombucha Tea

Boosts metabolism Aids in healing constipation Reduces inflammation Helps in cancer prevention Helps strengthen immunity Helpful in treating depression Boosts cardiovascular health Promotes liver health Aids in lowering blood sugar Maintains optimum and healthy weight

