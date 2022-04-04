Korean Fashion and Trends that are Simple and Chic

Just like K-pop, and K-dramas, Korean fashion has also started to influence consumers all around the world. The style choices promoted by Korean actors and K-pop idols have got many shoppers opting for similar clothing choices. Let us take a look at some of the trending Korean outfits that might influence your style:

Power suits

If there is one thing that Koreans know, it is how to dress up in power suits. From K-dramas like Start-Up to Vincenzo, actors have shown that power dressing depends essentially on sharp suits that fit you perfectly. The suits may come in delicate pastel shades as is seen in many Korean dramas or they could be plain business and dark shades.

Co-ord sets

Wearing co-ord sets also form an important part of Korean fashion. Most recently Kim Sejeong was spotted following this trend in the recent Korean drama Business Proposal. You can incorporate this style into your wardrobe by wearing co-ord shorts and top, or shirts and pants. Co-ord sets could also be your comfy night suit comprising a full-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of shorts or pajamas.

Cottagecore comfy

Cute sweaters and warm coats make up for chic Korean fashion. A patterned sleeveless sweater worn over a plain white shirt, or a large brown coat worn over wide-legged pants could be the perfect way to ace a winter or autumn look.

Business dresses

The belted wool double-breasted jacket dress worn by actress Kim Ha-Neul in K-drama Kill Heel showed us how Koreans like to blend fashion and business. Dresses like these are part of Korean fashion.

A similar dress was worn by Lee Ga-Ryeong in the Korean drama Love, Marriage & Divorce. The actress was spotted in an asymmetric Double-Breasted Donegal Wool-Blend Coat by Alexander McQueen. The black coat dress featured silver lapels adding a hint of contrast to the sharp-cut silhouette.

How are you going to incorporate these fashion trends into your wardrobe?

