Korean Hair Care Routine to Get Gorgeous Locks

It’s no secret that no one can beat Koreans when it comes to beauty regimes. Popular for their glass skin and shiny locks, the beauty standards are set super high in the world of K-beauty. If you have ever dreamt of frizz-free, long hair, it does not have to be a dream anymore. With this 5-step Korean hair care guide, you can unlock the beauty of healthy locks.

Exfoliate

Commonly known as ‘scalp scaling’, Koreans invest their time in exfoliating the scalp with the stream-scrub-rinse method. With a scaling gel suited to your hair needs and a gentle massage, the process can take up to two hours, but it leaves your scalp clean and promotes hair growth.

Cleanse

Rather than drugstore brands, consider investing in shampoos that are gentle. Parabens and other harmful chemicals are a no-go, as are two-in shampoos and conditioners. The cleansing product should not dry out your hair or disrupt the natural pH balance of your scalp. The idea is to clean gently.

Hydrate

Towel dry your hair before applying a nourishing and hydrating conditioner. It helps your hair absorb the conditioner better and makes your hair less likely to get frizzy or tangled.

Moisturize

You can go two ways about moisturizing your hair: A hair mask to prevent any breakages or invest in hydrating hair caps. The idea is to seal in the moisture and condition your hair to leave them feeling hydrated.

Protect

If you have ventured enough into the world of Korean beauty tips you must have come across skin serums and hair serums. Time to be introduced to the world of scalp serums, scalp toners, and hair essence. While scalp toners help fight off pollutants and dandruff, scalp serum looks after your hair follicles and promotes hair growth. Hair essence does everything a hair serum does without leaving your locks greasy and weighed down. These might be good investments after all.

As always, keep in mind your hair needs and look into the ingredients of any product you purchase.

