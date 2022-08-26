Korean Haircare Routine? Well, We Got You Covered

The dominance of Korean beauty and products is unmissable. Korean products are available in every market and for everything. South Korea is called the beauty hub of the world. People all over the world are going gaga over Korean skin and hair.

At the same time, there is a lot of craze for Korean skincare and hair care among teenagers. If you wish to follow the same, then you just have to follow a few easy methods. Black, long, dense and straight Korean hair are discussed all over the world. Many who follow Korean celebrities also try to follow their hairstyles.

Follow these methods to give your hair a Korean touch and shine:

To give a Korean look to your hair, you must first make them healthy. Give hair massage with oil. This will improve the blood circulation of the scalp and your hair will start getting stronger.

Hair packs work to make the hair soft and shiny by deep conditioning them. To make it, mix egg, coconut oil, argan oil and apple cider vinegar and apply it to the hair and wash them after drying.

A clean scalp is also necessary to give Korean beauty to your hair. In such a situation, do not forget to scrub the scalp once a week to get rid of dandruff, dead skin cells and dust.

To get rid of double-faced hair, keep the scalp oil-free and clean. Many South Korean actresses mix water with oil and spray it on their hair. You can also mix 2-3 drops of oil in water and apply it to hair. This will get you rid of double-faced hair.

Avoid using hair tolls: Excess use of hair heating tools makes the hair dull, dry and lifeless. Hence, most Koreans prefer to dry hair with cold air or natural air. They also avoid sleeping with wet hair.

