Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Her IVF Treatment; Says It Put Her Into Menopause, Caused Weight Gain

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is returning with their new show The Kardashians. The much-loved reality show chronicling the life and times of the Kardashian and Jenner clan had put on display the ups and downs of their lives. In a recently released trailer of the show, Kourtney Kardashian claims that the medicine she used to attempt to conceive via in vitro fertilisation produced serious adverse effects such as weight gain and menopausal-like symptoms.

According to Page Six, the 42-year-old reality star made the announcement in a trailer for her and her family’s new Hulu programme, The Kardashians, which was leaked on Instagram but has since been removed.

In the sneak peek, Kardashian said of her fertility treatments, “It hasn’t been the most amazing experience." In a discussion with her mother, Kris Jenner, the Poosh entrepreneur also discussed some of the social media abuse she’s received throughout her IVF treatment, including how she’s “gained so much weight."A

As reported by Page Six, the mother of three kids said, “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through," Kardashian told her momager.

She further said, “The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause."

The videos that were published on social media, came shortly after the first official teaser for The Kardashians, which portrayed the time Kourtney and Travis Barker – started their baby journey. Travis has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama

Fans will get to see the First Date singer with Kourtney Kardashian on the family’s upcoming show along with Barker’s incredibly romantic proposal last year. However, the Poosh creator maintained that she wants to ‘protect’ their relationship as much as she can. Kourtney had previously said in an interview, “ I definitely hold my relationship really close. It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons."

Meanwhile, the Kardashians appear to have raised the stakes for their next reality show. It remains to be seen if The Kardashians will have fans gushing over them like their previous outing Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Kardashians will debut on Hulu on April 14.

