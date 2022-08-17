Krishna Janmashtami 2022: When is Dahi Handi and What Goes Into It? Date, History and Significance

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: The auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is right around the corner and people across India are gearing up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born in the Mathura-Vrindavan region and therefore the festival is celebrated with the most pomp and vigour over there. A very popular event to mark the instance is the ritual of Dahi Handi. Without this, Janmashtami feels incomplete.

Dahi Handi 2022 Date

Dahi Handi is also known as Gopal Kala and it is celebrated on the next day of Janmashtami. According to the Vedic Panchang, this year the Ashtami tithi for Janmashtami will begin on August 18, Thursday, at 09:21 pm and will end on August 19, Friday, at 10:59 pm.

Therefore, Janmashtami will be observed on August 18 and the Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on August 19.

Dahi Handi 2022 History and Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna loved to eat white butter (makhan), curd and milk as a kid. For this, he used to steal it at his home, from the neighbors and the other villagers, along with his friends. Thus, the nicknames “Navneet Chor" or “Makhhan Chor."

When the villagers complained to Lord Krishna’s mother Yashoda about the stealing, she angrily tied his hands in an attempt to stop him. She also advised the villagers to hide their freshly churned white butter in an earthen pot (handi) at a height where Lord Krishna would not be able to reach. But that did not stop Lord Krishna as he and his friends started making human pyramids to reach the handi. They then broke it to release the butter.

To enact Lord Krishna’s love for white butter, people make human pyramids every year on Dahi Handi and break the handi containing dahi (curd), makhhan (butter), ghee, sweets and nuts. The celebrations are worth watching every year.

