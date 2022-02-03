Krishna Shroff Pulls Off Perfect Squats at the Gym, See Video

Squats are often considered the king of all exercises by fitness experts, especially when it comes to tone up your lower body. The exercise is not hailed for no reason, as apart from the lower body, it also works on the core strength and improves stability.

However, if you are still sceptical about performing the exercise then fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff can be your source of inspiration, as well as motivation. The gym freak recently shared some snippets from her gruelling workout on her Instagram handle.

Krishna shared a short clip where she can be seen acing the perfect barbell squats. Wearing a pair of grey gym shorts, Krishna opted for a black sports bra. In the video, she can be seen holding a barbell on her back which is stacked with heavy plates on each side.

Krishna then proceeds to go down in the squat position with a controlled movement and pushes herself back with the weight while driving the force from her feet and leg muscles. As she comes up to the default position, Krishna can be evidently seen focussing on her glutes by contracting them at the end of the motion.

For some extra motivation, Krishna plays Doja Cat’s song Juicy in the background and pulls off several repetitions of the squats while maintaining an incredible form in each one of them. Krishna then concludes her video by elegantly posing in front of a mirror at the gym. She skillfully flaunts the post-workout pump she got from her strenuous workout session while inspiring her fans to keep working out like her.

Krishna’s Instagram is replete with her videos and pictures where she can often be seen demonstrating weightlifting exercises and also flaunting the results she has achieved by performing them. In many of her videos including the latest one, Krishna has been spotted at her gym, which she started a few years back.

