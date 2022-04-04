Kriti Sanon Beats Monday Blues with Rigorous Dumbbell Bench Press

Kriti Sanon, whom we recently saw in Bachchhan Paandey, moves heaven and earth to maintain her perfect hourglass figure. The actress swears by intensive training to stay in shape and likes to dabble in every kind of workout, whether it’s HIIT, pilates, yoga, or dancing. One such glimpse of Kriti’s intense workout session is making the rounds of the internet and we can bet that the video is enough to end your Monday blues. In the short video clip, Kriti can be seen doing dumbbell bench press, which is a rigorous weight lifting exercise.

While motivating her fans and followers to get their fitness regimen on track, the small clip showed the actress completing four sets of dumbbell bench press. The inspiring video was posted with a ‘Work In Progress’ sticker, hinting that the actress is yet to nail the rigorous routine of the exercise. While keeping her routine fuss-free, the actress donned a purple sports bra, pairing it with black high-waist tights. To avoid any diversion, Kriti tied her hair in a sleek top bun.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s super motivating workout video here:

The actress attempted the dumbbell bench press by lying down straight on the bench and placing her feet flat and firm on the floor. She kept her wrists straight, and while holding the dumbbells she brought her arms down next to her chest at a 90-degree angle and then pushed them back up. Before the clip ended, the actress repeated the process for four sets. Kriti is trained by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is also known to train a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Earlier, Kriti posted a video on her Instagram that contained different clips of her varied workout routine. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Prep Prep Prep..But first.. Warm up!! I’m always a Work In Progress!" she ended her caption with the hashtag “Let’s get stronger".

Watch the video here:

What are your views about Kirti Sanon’s workout regime?

