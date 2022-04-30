Kriti Sanon Makes No Excuses When it Comes to Fitness, See Video

When it comes to fitness, Kriti Sanon is always a step ahead to inspire her fans with hard work and dedication. She is one of the b-town actresses which makes us go aww over her toned body and glamorous looks. Kriti is levelling up her workout game every day. Recently, she has given us a glimpse of her intense workout session where she has turned into a ‘kickboxer’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc42CH5v0Ov/

Kriti has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is doing kickboxing with her trainer. At the beginning of the clip, Kriti performs basic kickboxing punches. Later, she levels up her game as she punches the pad through a moving rope. With her unique way of building strength, Kriti is surely motivating a lot of us to hit the gym and get fit. Kriti believes in “No excuses" when it comes to working out and her caption clearly reveals that.

Kickboxing has multiple health benefits which definitely push you to make it a part of your fitness regime. Include kickboxing in your next workout routine to get these interesting benefits.

Advertisement

The high-energy punching workout is known to reduce stress by diverting the energy in the right direction.

As we push our boundaries through this intense work-out, it is known to boost confidence in ourselves.

Kickboxing is also one of the best exercises to boost energy and burn extra calories.

As our hands, mind, and breathing work simultaneously, this exercise is said to improve body coordination.

Needless to say, kickboxing helps in building strength and toning the body.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CczzFlxrPzL/

This isn’t the first time Kriti is opting for a unique workout style. A few days ago, the Bachchhan Paandey actress did a fun exercise with a Bosu ball alongside her trainer. Giving it a quirky caption, Kriti challenged her fans to take up the Bosu Challenge. She wrote, “Do this simple Bosu Challenge and tag me! Let’s see who does it better."

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, Kriti has a lot in her kitty including Adipurush, Bhedia, and Ganapath.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.