Kriti Sanon Reveals The Exercises She Loves In Latest Workout Video, Watch

Actress Kriti Sanon took to social media to give a glimpse of her favourite exercises. In the video, the actress can be seen sweating it off in the gym with the equipment. She is wearing a black sports bra paired with trousers of the same colour. Some of the exercises the actress loves are straight arm pullovers, Halo Swings and Russian Twists among others.

Captioning the video, the actress, “Exercises I love! ❤️(Maybe because i do them well ) What’s your favourite exercise?? P.S. Posting the ones i Hate soon! any guesses?"

Watch:

Her video left netizens impressed who took to the comment section to express their love. One follower wrote, “No matter what you post we still love you in whatever way" while another user added, “We know you hate squats."

The Mimi actress often shares her workout and training videos on Instagram. When she had to put on weight for Mimi and then shed it for a song sequence, she had taken to Instagram to share her entire training process and the intense workout she had to go through to shed those extra weights. Fans are always in awe of her dedication.

Meanwhile, the actress recently won an IIFA Award for the Best Actress for her role in the film Mimi. Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film Bachchan Panday with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. . She has a list of massive and varying films in her kitty including, Ganapath, Adipurush, Bhediya, Shehzada and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next. Ganapath is scheduled to be released on December 23 this year.

For Shehzada, she will be reuniting with her Luka Chupi co-star Kartik Aaryan. The film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kriti Sanon is also set to embark upon a new journey as an Entrepreneur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV