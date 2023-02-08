Kriti Sanon Shares Her Must-Do Skincare Step After Packup; Watch

If you want smooth and spotless skin, starting a regimented skincare routine might be beneficial. Your skin concerns are unique to you, but taking a cue or two from celebrities may provide you with a few added benefits. So, take notes from Kriti Sanon as she recently revealed the most important skincare step after pack-up. The actress “swears by a double cleanse." After a long day of shooting and packing, the Bhediya actress revealed her skin cleansing routine in a video on Instagram.

In the video, Kriti Sanon applies a few drops of cleaning oil to her face to get rid of all the dirt and makeup that had accumulated. Additionally, she advised using Micellar water rather than cleansing oil because it is equally effective on all skin types. Kriti emphasised her love of cleansing oils. She then washed her face with water after using face oil. The star then used a facewash to give her face a last cleanse, although most people wash their faces once to complete their skin cleansing procedure. Kriti Sanon then dried her face with a gentle towel.

Advertisement

Along with the video, she wrote, “Best feeling post pack up- to get all that makeup, SPF and dirt off my face! I swear by Double Cleanse: 1. Removing makeup using Micellar water/cleansing balm/cleansing oil or any makeup remover. I love cleansing oils. 2. A final cleanse- Facewash."

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Double cleansing is an age-old method for cleansing your skin of impurities without damaging its moisture barrier. It entails combining two skincare products, one oil-based and one water-based. Using a double cleanser includes getting rid of all traces of makeup, grime, grit, and other pollutants that accumulate on your skin throughout the day. People are unaware of the many advantages of double cleansing! In addition to giving you perfectly clean skin, double cleansing has a tonne of wonderful skincare benefits that will enhance the general look and health of your face.

1. Removes makeup effectively

Advertisement

The majority of makeup residues are not completely eliminated by simply cleansing your face. When removing makeup, double cleaning ensures that even the most difficult-to-remove items—like liquid lipstick, foundation, and mascara—come off completely.

2. Eliminate extra oil buildup

Advertisement

Excess oil attracts dirt and filth, which frequently leads to outbreaks. By double cleansing, you can make sure that your skin’s sebum production is balanced and get rid of any potential pore-clogging pollutants.

3. Enhances the effectiveness of other skincare products

Your skin can absorb other skincare products far more efficiently when it is clear of pollutants, makeup, and sunscreen residue. By removing that layer, they can penetrate your skin deeper and faster when you double cleanse.

4. Cleanses the skin without stripping its natural oils

Deep cleansing the skin frequently dries it out because it strips the skin of its natural oils. By double cleansing, you effectively cleanse and nourish your skin at the same time.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here