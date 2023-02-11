Kriti Sanon Slays Her Casual Vibe In Black Blazer And Ripped Denim

Agree or not blazers can make you feel powerful anytime anywhere. And, Kriti Sanon surely knows the drill of acing it as her TGIF mood is all we wanted. If you haven’t already seen her latest outfit from last night, you are missing out on something cool. The only thing we love more than an outfit is the number of re-wear opportunities it provides. The Shehzada actress wore a casual ensemble with a formal blazer to the Farzi screening.

The actress chooses a light wool tweed blazer from Valentino. With its contrast trim detailing, front gold button closure, shoulder pads, pockets, and notched lapel, this double-breasted blazer made in Italy makes us want to shout monochrome. The blazer was paired with a black crop top with a sweetheart neckline and ripped blue jeans. We just can’t seem to get away from basics like denim and black tops, can we?

Kriti accessorised her look with a chain-link necklace and a semi-moon pendant. The Bhediya actress has decided to go all-in on chain-link necklaces. Her pages of sartorial history, from not so long ago, can teach you a lot. The diva also wore hoop earrings, Dior sunglasses, rings, and white sneakers. Let’s now forget to give some credit to her hairstyle gave a major Y2K vibe that can’t be ignored.

While posting the pictures she also shared one of her favourite quotes and wrote, “She remembered who she was, and the game changed. Uff. My all-time favourite quote is."

Within just a few hours of posting these pictures, the comment section was quickly flooded with lovely comments. Her sister who seems to be her biggest cheerleader commented, “Hottie" whereas one of her fans noticed her caption and said, “Yes I remember you using this quote trillion times before." One more said, “Combo of hotness and cuteness," another fan wrote, “This is what dope means *mah new wallpaper*"

Talking about her professional front, Kriti Sanon was most recently seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. On November 25, 2022, the film was released. Kriti also has upcoming films such as Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, and Ganpath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. She will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor on the upcoming film The Crew.

