Kriti Sanon Talks About Skincare Tip She "Learned Too Late In Life"

One of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses we know is Kriti Sanon. Did you know that the actress is not just an exemplary performer but also a skincare enthusiast? She has flawless glass-like skin that glows every time she leaves the house or looks into the camera. Kriti Sanon’s perfect skin has left us mesmerised and the actress made it simpler for us to decode her secret. She often shares tips on her YouTube channel. Recently, she posted a short video where she talked about another essential aspect of skincare.

In the video, she said, “The first time we think of skincare, we take care of our face. We forget that it is connected to the neck." She then pointed at something that we are unaware of or often tend to ignore i.e. tech lines. She said that this is very important for our generation. “These are lines here (on the neck) because we are always on our phones or iPads and the neck is always bent down," she explained.

Kriti Sanon said it is crucial to moisturise our neck and make sure it is hydrated enough. She suggested we put everything we apply to our face down to our décolletage and added that with proper care we can avoid these tech lines.

This is not the first time Kriti Sanon shared skincare tips with us. Last year, the actress took to her channel to share her entire morning skincare routine. In the video, she talked about how important it is to cleanse your face, and apply masks. She also emphasises the need for an SPF moisturizer in our routine. Along with our face, she also suggested taking care of our lips.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. The movie was released on November 25, 2022. In addition, Kriti has the upcoming films Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Ganpath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. She will also be working with Rhea Kapoor for the upcoming project The Crew.

