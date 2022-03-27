Kriti Sanon On Her Journey from Modelling Days to Being The Showstopper: 'I Have Learnt To Have Fun'

Param Sundari Kriti Sanon made a dhamakedaar entry into the runway as she turned showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani on the closing act of Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Dressed in a gorgeous black outfit, the actress looked ethereal as she descended from a car and walked the open ramp. She twirled, and made the hearts of the audience sway with it.

Addressing the media, Kriti revealed that this was the third time that she walked the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani, who has managed to leave her impressed every time with the newness of his designs. She also opened up about the experience of walking the ramp after the pandemic and said, “Ï don’t remember when I walked the ramp last- it was probably two and half years back which is a very very long time. I kind of came for rehearsals and sat down as I was sort of soaking it all in because I’ve been here so many times. The madness backstage, I missed that. The little trip that happened on the ramp reminded me of my modelling days. But that’s what you take back. I had a lot of fun. What Tarun (Tahiliani) always tells me is that ‘just go and have fun and we’ll see’."

Kriti Sanon had started her career as a model and in several interviews, she had opened up about how she was once scolded in front of everybody during one of the modelling rehearsals. She had felt so humiliated that she cried on the auto back home. When we asked how she feels her journey from there to being on the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has been like, Kriti told News18, “I used to take it way too seriously earlier, now I just have fun- that’s what changed. Now I know what’s a head ramp, I know what a twirl means, I know what those things are. I’ve learnt over time. I have realised that if you really enjoy it, that’s what people will see."

