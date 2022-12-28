Kritika Khurana to Aashna Shroff, Top Fashion Influencers On Instagram This Year

If you scroll through Instagram these days, you will notice a plethora of female fashion influencers. Their fashion sense and style continue to astound people. This year, people have praised and admired some of them for their fashion sense.

These women have helped people understand fashion, stay up to speed with trends, and develop their style in the fashion world. So today, let’s take a look at the top 5 female fashion influencers this year.

Kritika Khurana:

Advertisement

Kritika Khurana is the top trending fashion influencer on Instagram in the country. Her Instagram profile is one of the most trending and popular fashion accounts. Her fashion sense, needless to say, is incredible. She specialises in refashioning old and out-of-date clothing and accessories into something new and fashionable.

Komal Pandey:

This year, Komal Pandey is the second most popular Instagram Fashion Influencer. Fashion is a form of therapy for Komal. Her appearance and style demonstrate his imagination and creativity. She is constantly experimenting with her fashion style. Komal is also known for her fashion and style experiments. People adore their colourful fusion and an artistic blend.

Aashna Shroff

Aashna Shroff has also proven to be among the best fashion influencers this year. Aashna is a popular Instagram fashion, travel, and influencer. People adore his fashion sense. She has become a fashion icon for her fans. Her fashion sense is incredible. If you haven’t already, follow Aashna on Instagram and be inspired by her sense of style.

Kiara Ferragni:

Talking about outside India, the name of Italy’s Kiara Ferragni comes on top as a fashion influencer. She is a famous fashion blogger and style influencer. She also writes a lot about her outfits in her blog and people like her blog a lot. Apart from being a blogger, Kiara is also a fashion designer and businesswoman.

In 2013, she launched her brand Chiara Ferragni Collection, which has a huge fan following. There is a passion for fashion in Kiara. She keeps sharing attractive outfits on her Instagram account and inspires more than 28 million people every day with her fashion sense.

Advertisement

She also writes a lot about her outfits on her blog, which is very popular. Kiara is a fashion designer and businesswoman in addition to being a blogger. Chiara Ferragni Collection, her brand, debuted in 2013 and has a large fan base. Kiara has a strong interest in fashion. She continues to post attractive outfits on her Instagram account, and her fashion sense inspires over 28 million people every day.

Camila Coelho:

Advertisement

Brazilian model Camila Coelho’s style speaks for itself. Camila is a well-known fashion icon, who lives in Los Angeles. She has ten million Instagram followers. Camilla’s fashion reflects the influence of contemporary style. In her blog, she also discusses beauty, wellness, and travel. If you enjoy wearing foreign clothing, you can follow this Brazilian beauty on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here