Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor Make Memories During Their Europe Trip; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu along with their few other friends are currently vacationing in Europe. The actors have been piquing the excitement of their fans by dropping interesting glimpses from their trip to the exotic location. Maintaining the trajectory, Kunal took to Instagram recently and treated fans to a cool snap dressed in colourful attires, and the actor’s fans are all for it.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kemmu posted a click in which we see him dressed in cargo pants, a grey jacket and colourful sneakers. He stood next to Shahid and Ishaan, while the latter was looking away from the camera. The actors along with their few friends are seen posing together, next to a wall. With the picture, Kunal wrote, “ Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Looked cool, might REPEAT later."

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, fans of the stars chimed into the comments section as they lapped up all their bromance from their latest travels. One social media user commented, “Gang gang!!!! Sending you good vibes dada." Another one wrote, “Ek se badh kar ek shoes on display (All the amazing shoes are on display in this picture)." A third social media user quipped, “Looks like a school boys trip," another one said, “Multiverse of madness."

Earlier on Thursday, Kunal had also shared a photo of the group on Thursday and captioned it, “Fit to frame."

Ishaan too posted a couple of snaps from some uber-cool photos from his Europe diaries. In the post, Ishaan is seen posing against the wall in Aix-en-Provence, France, in a black muscle t-shirt paired with brown cargo pants. He completed his look with a silver chain and sunglasses. Sharing the post, he wrote “J’aime le café".

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu and his wife, actor-turned-author Soha Ali Khan, recently launched their first children’s book from the Inni and Bobo series. He has appeared in films such as Malang, Kalyug, Golmaal, Simmba, Poster Boys and many others.

As for Shahid Kapoor, he recently appeared in “Jersey", an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name which starred actor Nani. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal positions. The movie did not do well with the audience and tanked at the box office with mixed reviews. Kapoor will be making his OTT debut by starring in Raj and DK’s “Farzi."

Speaking about Ishaan Khatter, the actor has his hands full with “Pippa". The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyulli and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Khatter also has “Phone Bhoot" with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

