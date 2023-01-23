Laad to Perfume Market, Hyderabad's Best Shopping Destinations

A Hyderabad trip is not only about historical monuments, beautiful lakes and exotic culinary foods and flavours, it is equally about shopping too. A tour of this old city is enough to turn every visitor into a shopaholic. Known as the city of pearls, there are innumerable options available here, ranging from traditional items to the latest designs curated by local artisans and famous designers. Exploring street shopping and local markets, adds further charm to holidaying in Hyderabad. So, if you’re planning your next trip to Hyderabad, here’s a list of popular markets that you must visit for a memorable experience.

Laad market

Laad Bazaar of Hyderabad is famous for its colourful bangles and bracelets. The market is said to be built for the occasion of Quli Qutub Shah’s wedding. From hundreds of years ago till now, the place even presents the same festive fervour which is impossible to miss. Also known as choodi bazaar, the 100-year-old market offers a wide variety of bangles from designers to studded stone-gems and printed collections, available at very cheap prices.

Perfume market

The best perfume market is located near the famous Charminar. If you are a perfume lover, you must visit this place. The market offers a wide range of aromatic attars and premium quality perfumes ranging from sandalwood to musk, jasmine and rose fragrances. Also, you can find many expensive brands of perfume spray and essential oils here.

Mozamjahi market

An old market, built during the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam, showcases the historical heritage of the city. To shop for fresh flowers and fruits, you can head to the Mozamjahi market in Hyderabad. Apart from this, here you can also shop for pure spices and groceries, decorative items like antique hookah, Ikat and brasswares.

Antique market

You can find an exclusive collection of antique items at this flea market, held on every Thursday. The market offers traditional items belonging to the era of Nizams. From beautiful home decoration items to vintage wood carving furniture, one can also find a wide range of designer crockery sets and plush chandeliers at very low prices.

