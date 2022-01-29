Lack of Sleep May Lead to Brain Stroke, Heart Attack and Depression

Sleep deprivation is frequently treated with leniency. In general, not getting enough sleep deprives us of the energy we need to do our tasks effectively. Some people feel drowsy during the day after a good night’s sleep. However, according to specialists, it can have a number of additional negative implications.

According to Dr MS Kanwar, those who do not get enough sleep or oversleep are at risk of developing ailments such as anxiety, diabetes, hypertension, and high blood pressure. According to Dr. Kanwar, if you do not get enough sleep, you may suffer from a heart attack or a stroke. If the problem is not addressed, the implications can be deadly.

According to Dr Kanwar, Covid-19 is to blame for people’s disrupted sleep habits over the previous two years. People have been constantly worried about becoming infected with COVID-19. This concern was followed by the fear of massive fatality rates owing to COVID. This worry and terror disrupted sleep, and many people were diagnosed with depression as a result.

Normally, sleep is completed in four stages of NREM (Non-Rapid Eye Movement). According to Dr Kanwar, a person requires 7 to 8 hours of good sleep. Beyond those timings, the condition is called “oversleeping" because the person feels drowsy even after having a good sleep, says Dr Kanwar. People with problems like obesity generally face these problems.

The following might be the diseases that indicate oversleeping:

>Sleep Apnea: Breathing regularly stops and starts in this problem. You might be facing this problem if you are still feeling tired after having enough sleep.

>Narcolepsy: People diagnosed with this neurological disorder face a lot of daytime sleeplessness.

>Idiopathic Hypersomnia: People suffering from this neurological disorder feel immensely tired while conducting their daytime activities.

According to Dr Kunwar, the problem of undersleeping can be ignored once. Although, as he said, the problem of oversleeping cannot be ignored.

