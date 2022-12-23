Lack Of Vitamin D Causing Health Issues? Know Ways To Improve Its Absorption

Various nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, are essential for our body’s immune system and healthy functioning. The main source of vitamins for us humans is food. But some minerals such as Vitamin D are also obtained when we are exposed to direct sunlight. But in countries where snowfall is common throughout the year or the sky remains cloudy, people must rely on supplements for Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and is required by all age groups to keep their organs healthy. The vitamin works like a hormone that helps with the regulation of genes, improves immunity, and is involved in calcium absorption that keeps our bones strong and spine flexible.

Lack of Vitamin D can cause health issues such as lower bone density, rickets in children, and osteomalacia in adults which causes weak bones, pain in bones and muscle weakness.

While Vitamin D supplements can improve your intake of the vitamin, the body needs to absorb it well to process it and reap the benefits. According to health shots, here are some ways to improve the absorption process:

Monitor the quantity of Vitamin D

It is important to complete your daily recommended intake of Vitamin D. Even if you take supplements, make sure to ask the doctor how many tablets a day are required to fulfil your vitamin needs.

Focus on other nutrients as well

According to expert dietician Amreen Shaikh, we must monitor the intake of Vitamin K, magnesium and zinc as well. Lack of these nutrients can slow down our absorption of Vitamin D as well.

Include fortified cereals in the diet

Make sure you include fortified cereals and milk in your diet to improve Vitamin D absorption.

Include seafood in your diet

It is important to add seafood to your diet plan, as they are a great source of Vitamin D and the vitamin present in them is more easily absorbed by the body as compared to a plant-based diet.

