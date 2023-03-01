Ladakh Bike Ride Checklist: 5 Important Things You Must Carry During The Trip

If you are a biker and planning to explore a wider range of places on your bike this year, a Leh Ladakh bike trip should definitely be on your list. Ladakh’s unique geographic location makes it completely different from other hill stations. The contrasting terrain of valleys, freshwater rivers, and snow-capped mountains draws a large number of visitors around the year.

It is often said that the beauty of the Nubra Valley, Khardung La pass, Pangong Tso Lake and other exotic locations across Leh Ladakh can be best explored when on a bike. The number of bikers exploring the land of high passes seems to be increasing every year

To help you with this preparation we have listed out a few important things to carry along while going on a bike trip to Leh-Ladakh.

First Aid Box

When on a bike journey in the mountains, one of the most essential things you should always have with you is a first aid kit. Necessary medications for common health conditions like fever, headache, cough, and cold could be quite handy while travelling. First aid supplies such as band-aids could be helpful for bruises and blisters during your trek or bike ride.

Required documents

Carry copies and originals of required documents of your bike including the PUC, registration papers, proof of insurance, and, most crucially, your driving licence. While applying for an inner line permit and, in certain circumstances, registering at checkpoints located across Ladakh, you must have at least one government-issued identity card and many photocopies of the same in hand. In certain cases, special permits may even be required in order to pass through specific places, and they must be requested in advance.

Extra petrol

While on a long journey, stopping for petrol along the way is not the ideal option. It is advisable to carry 10 to 20 litres of extra petrol, which may save you time. Since the petrol stations are located very far away throughout Ladakh, one should fill up their bike’s tank entirely to ensure a smooth ride.

Light eatables to boost energy

Carry along extra food supplies like chocolates, dry fruits, biscuits, glucose and energy bars. It may be difficult to get regular food or find a food outlet while riding through hilly terrains. So carrying some packaged food could be helpful. You can also carry easy-to-make noodles or oats, which can be consumed as quick energy boosters during strenuous bike rides across the hilly regions of Ladakh.

Bring enough cash with you

Carrying enough cash is often a smart idea while travelling to Leh-Ladakh as it’s not always feasible to withdraw money from an ATM during the ride. Once you pass big towns like Srinagar and Manali, ATMs are rare. Even if you find an ATM there could be long lines outside the ATM kiosks and there could be network issues as well. Carrying cash can help you to save time.

