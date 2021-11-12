Lady Gaga Makes Shocking Revelation About her Dress at Joe Biden's Inauguration

When it comes to Lady Gaga, one can expect a fashionably intriguing outing. So, when the pop star appeared for the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden in January 2021, something ‘extraordinary’ was expected. For the historic occasion, the 12-time Grammy Award winner wore a gorgeous bespoke Schiaparelli design. Make no mistake, it was no basic outfit as Mother Monster had some tricks up her sleeve.

Singing the national anthem, the 35-year-old dazzled at the ceremony. Now, in a recent interview with British Vogue, Gaga made a shocking revelation. Speaking in a video, she broke down her custom-made outfit for the event. It consisted of a navy jacket and a voluminous red skirt, inspired by the American flag. She said that the haute couture gown was actually a bulletproof dress. Yes, you read that right! Gaga also mentioned that it is one of her favorite things she had ever worn.

“When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece and I knew Schiaparelli, being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American woman that would be singing for president 45 to be leaving and to invite president 46 into office," she shared.

The video titled “Life in Looks" was a follow up to the magazine’s cover shoot. The singer spoke about her love for fashion and her most memorable fashion moments. Popularly known as the queen of eccentric fashion, Gaga remembered one of her most outrageous outfits from 2010. She reminisced about the time she wore the ‘meat dress’ to the MTV VMAs, saying it was MUA Val Garland’s idea.

She recalled, “We decided to do the meat dress because I thought to myself, ‘If you were willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify?’

