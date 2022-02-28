Lady Gaga At SAG Awards 2022: The Star Arrives In A Stunning Armani Privé Gown

As expected, American actor-singer Lady Gaga did not disappoint her fans at the SAG Awards 2022. The star who was recently seen in The House of Gucci, opted for a strapless white column gown by Armani Privé. To accessorize it further, she chose a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace. With her hair worn down, Gaga posed for the shutterbugs in style.

The actor was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in the film.

Gaga shared a selfie when she learned about her nomination and expressed her gratitude. “I am so beyond grateful to be nominated for Best Actress by the @sagawards for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor," she wrote. “I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art. To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans. Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year—you are all gifts to the world and I’m so honored to be in your company. 💕☀️ feeling very emotional 🙏 love you all so much."

