Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI Gears Up For Another Show; Dates Announced

India’s most popular fashion event is back. Fashion designers and stylists from all over India come together to honour the brilliance of design at Lakme Fashion Week. The wait is finally over. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) have jointly announced the dates for their Mumbai and Delhi editions. Delhi’s fashion week will be held from October 11 to 15. The show in Mumbai will run from March 9 to 12.

For the first time in 16 years, FDCI and LFW collaborated on a show in Mumbai last year and the following show in New Delhi in October. The Chairman of FDCI, Sunil Sethi announced the dates on behalf of the FDCI board and Lakme. He said, “We are hoping that our event will be the right platform for designers. It will not only help showcase a lot of creativity, but also give more business to designers. FDCI has leaped forward and created a distinct space for the Indian design repertoire and the partnership with LFW only makes it more robust."

The on-site version of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week was held in March and October last year after a hiatus of two years brought on by the pandemic. It featured one of the strongest curations of designers ever, from across India, Through ground-breaking activities, the platform kept promoting sustainability while also advancing messages of diversity and tolerance.

The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 was successful with designers presenting on-the-edge designs. In 2022, the runway saw a plethora of luxurious hues, updated classics, and handcrafted workmanship methods. The general attitude was to accept individuality and think beyond the lines. Some designers recreated gilded materials and embellishments that continue to be popular in the mass market with their glitter and sparkle. The prints were also subversive, drawing a rapt audience and lots of Instagram-worthy content. But the emphasis this year as well as last year remains on sustainability.

Ananya Panday stole the show for Falguni Shane Peacock in the grand finale of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in March 2022. The actor walked the ramp and showcased the designer’s embellished lavender mini-dress.

The alliance between FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week was established as soon as it became clear that partnerships and collaboration were the best paths forward for the industry’s development in India. There is a growing interest from around the world to collaborate with Indian designers and FDCI is committed to providing a link between buyers and designers.

