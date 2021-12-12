Lakshmi Manchu is Learning This Indian Martial Art, See Here

Actress Lakshmi Manchu is a fitness enthusiast and pays undivided attention to everything related to her physique. This time she has chosen Indian martial art and fighting style Kalaripayattu. Her daughter Vidya is also following the actress. She is often seen in fitness routines with her mother. Recently, Lakshmi gave a glimpse of how her training for the martial arts is going. She is learning Kalaripayattu.

Sharing a video of her practice session on Instagram, Lakshmi was seen getting hold of the combat training. “The thrill of learning something new," she wrote in the caption of the video.

She added that this Indian martial art and fighting style originated in modern day Kerala and was recorded as early as 300 BCE. Further explaining about it, Lakshmi said, “It was also mentioned in the Vadakkan Pattukal ballads written about the Chekavar from the Malabar region of Kerala."

The video shows the postures and positions that have to be worked upon while learning this martial art. Lakshmi can be seen working on her postures very carefully by moving her hands and legs slowly, as instructed by her trainer.

“I have been closely working day and night with Krishnadas Vallabhatta and his daughter Kavya Krishna to learn this art," the actress added.

To add to her fans excitement, she mentioned in the caption that there is more coming. She wrote, “This is just a sneak peek, stay tuned for more".

Kalaripayattu has many health benefits including improving the flexibility of the body. When it becomes a part of daily fitness routine, it develops concentration and helps gaining control over the body and mind.

