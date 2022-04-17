Lakshmi Manchu Nails This Kalaripayattu Stance, Mentions its Benefits

Telugu actress and TV presenter Lakshmi Manchu is a fitness fanatic and always eager to learn new skills. When away from acting, she is often noticed in the gym, working out hard and always up for experimenting with different types of exercise like martial arts, kickboxing, yoga, or any high-intensity workout.

Commanding a huge fan following on social media, the Nandi Award winner frequently showcases her high-intensity workout routines to effective yoga asanas on Instagram.

The actress is currently taking lessons in Kalaripayattu- a popular martial arts form practised in India, and is believed to have originated in Kerala. Considered among the oldest and most scientific martial arts globally, it helps enhance body flexibility and improves concentration. It is also beneficial for mental health, promoting concentration and stimulating body awareness.

Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, recently posted a picture on Instagram performing a cat stance, known as Maarjara Vaidu.

Let us take a look at the post of Lakshmi illustrating the Cat Stance:

In her post, Lakshmi has mentioned the benefits of posture Maarjara Vaidu as she wrote that this posture requires flexibility of the body and also helps in improving ranges of motion. Besides, it helps in developing coordination of the mind and body and helps in gaining control of the mind as well.

“This posture [symbolises] a cat before pouncing on its prey. This pose helps one in achieving body flexibility along with gaining control of your mind," she said in the caption of her post.

Lakshmi also thanked Krishnadas Vallabhatta, her trainer, for guiding her to learn amazing skills.

Professionally, Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in anthology drama Pitta Kathalu, which was the first Telugu original film by Netflix. Released in 2021, the film also featured Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Jagapathi Babu and Ashima Narwal.

