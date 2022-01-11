Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes By India's Second Prime Minister

Lal Bahadur Shashtri was one of the greatest Indian leaders known for their contribution to India’s freedom movement. He was a Congress leader and India’s second Prime Minister. He led the country during India and Pakistan’s war in 1965. He also coined the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" during the war.

>Read some of Lal Bahadur Shashtri’s inspirational quotes and remember him on his death anniversary today.

1. True democracy, or the swaraj of the masses, can never come through untruthful and violent means, for the simple reason that the natural corollary to their use would be to remove all opposition through the suppression or extermination of the antagonist.

2. We want freedom for our country, but not at the expense or exploitation of others, not us to degrade other countries…I want the freedom of my country so that other countries may learn something from my free country so that the resources of my country might be utilised for the benefit of mankind.

Advertisement

3. My patriotism is subservient to my religion. I cling to India like a child to its mother’s breast, because I feel that she gives me the spiritual nourishment I need. She has the environment that responds to my highest aspiration.

4. If I were a dictator, religion and state would be separate. I will die for it. But it is my personal affair. The state has nothing to do with it. The state would look after secular welfare, health, communications, foreign relations, currency, and so on, but not your or my religion. That is everybody’s personal concern.

5. We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.

6. India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

Advertisement

7. Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity that runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.