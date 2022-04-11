Lal Cha to Kangra Chai, Here's Why India is Famous World Over For its Tea

India has a world-famous variety of tea. Needless to say, for an Indian, tea is far from just being a beverage. Right after China, India is the second-largest producer of tea.

Here’s a list of types of teas from India that are popular:

Lal Cha

From Assam, Sikkim, and West Bengal to all over North-East India, you will find Lal Cha in abundance. This is a simple black tea prepared without milk and less sugar. The Tea Gardens of Assam are famous all over the world.

Delhi’s Mughlai Tea

Mughlai tea is made and served differently, and also tastes different from the normal regular tea. To taste the tea, you can visit Mohammad Alam Mughlai Tea Stall located in the narrow streets of Jama Masjid in Delhi, which has been serving the tea for the last 50 years.

Pudina Tea of Nathdwara

Pudhina tea is popular in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, which is famous for Shrinathji ki Haveli. Nathdwara is located 48 kilometres North-East of Udaipur. The special refreshing tea is prepared with ginger and fresh mint leaves and is served in earthen cups, kulhad.

Kangra Tea

The unique tea is from the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. It grows exclusively in the gardens of Kangra. The tea is full of medicinal properties. Usually light red, the tea is known for its quality, unique aroma, and a tinge of fruity flavour.

Pink Tea of Kashmir

Kashmiri Pink Tea (also known as Noon Chai, Shir Chai, and Gulabi Chai) is a Gunpowder Green Tea Blend, which is much loved in the region.

Kashmiri Kahwa

Your Kashmir trip will be considered incomplete without tasting Kahwa. Made from spices and dry fruits, this tea will make both your heart and mind happy.

Meter tea of Tamil Nadu

The making of Meter tea is more or less similar to coffee. To make this tea, many different ingredients are required, and this is the reason why it is called meter tea.

Irani Chai

Irani Chai from Hyderabad is a Persian tea, which tastes completely different from other teas. Hyderabad is also famous for serving delicious Kesar Chai along with its special Irani Chai.

