Lapsi, Basundi, Mohanthal, And Other Drool-Worthy Sweet Dishes Of Gujarat

Lapsi is a healthy and nutritious sweet dish which is made using broken wheat or Dalia and ghee, along with dried fruits and sugar, or jaggery (gur). Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, this sweet dish is immensely popular in Gujarat and is called Fada Lapsi.

Recently, the dish has been in the headlines as it made its way to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Actress Jaya Bachchan prepared Lapsi for her husband, Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebration on the show.

This delicious dessert is made by roasting the Dalia in ghee, followed by the addition of jaggery and cardamom powder for giving an intense aroma and flavour to it. A very common dish during festive occasions like Navratri and Diwali, Lapsi also has some health benefits -

Advertisement

Lapsi has the presence of a natural and unrefined sweetener - jaggery that is helpful in regulating bowel movement and aids in digestion. It also has iron content which may help with anaemia.

The main ingredient of the dish, dalia, is an excellent source of magnesium, iron, and fibre and improves blood sugar.

The other important component is ghee. Ghee has monounsaturated Omega-3 which is good for health. This fatty acid aids in keeping the cardiovascular system healthy.

Top Showsha Video

Here are 4 other popular dishes of Gujarat -

Mohanthal

Mohanthal is made of besan, khoya, and cardamom and Gujaratis swear by this sweet. It is also prepared on auspicious occasions like Diwali. A kind of barfi, it is extremely delicious, and you have milk and nuts to thank for its delectable flavour.

Advertisement

Basundi

The thick and creamy basundi is a show-stealer. It is made of condensed milk and contains a lot of nutrient-filled nuts along with the distinct flavour of cardamom. It is loved by people across all age ranges and can be prepared in various flavours like badam pista, mango, custard apple, etc.

Doodhpak

This is a Sharad Poonam special dish. It is a kind of kheer that is made with the goodness of milk, nuts, and saffron along with boiled rice. This dish is served chilled with almond and pistachio garnishing.

Sukhdi

Another favourite of Gujaratis, Sukhdi is a very popular sweet. It is made of atta, jaggery, and ghee and can be cooked in a few minutes at home. This soft yet crumbly dish just melts in the mouth and leaves you wanting more.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here