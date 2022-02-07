Lata Mangeshkar No More: Five Books On India’s Legendary Singer That Give Us Insight Into Her Life

Lata Mangeshkar has left us for her heavenly abode on February 6 this year. She was 92. The nightingale of India has left a void in our lives and her death is termed as the end of an era. However, her voice will forever be with us in the form of thousands of songs she sang in her career.

Her song ‘Meri Awaz Hi Pehchan Hai’ is the one track that describes Lata Mangeshkar in the true sense. People from all generations have million of stories of Lata Mangeshkar - how her songs played significant roles in their lives and how her soulful voice helped them sail through difficult times. However, we can still relive the life of the golden singer by reading literature about her. Many authors have tried to pen down the life and memories of Lata ji in their words to keep her alive in our hearts forever.

>In Search Of Lata Mangeshkar by Harish Bhimani

Advertisement

Harish Bhimani is a well-known voiceover artist and an anchor of his time. Bhimani has written the biography on the great voice Lata Mangeshkar. Bhimani and Lata Ji were good friends and worked together for many musical tours and projects. To honour his association with Lata Mangeshkar, he penned down her life, her musical journey, and many candid conversations in the form of a book.

>Mothi Tichi Savali by Meena Khadikar

Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar published a memoir on the nightingale of India. Giving glimpses of the intimate memories of her sister, Meena wrote the book in Marathi.

>Lata: Voice Of The Golden Era by Dr Mandar V. Bichu

Advertisement

The coffee table book is all about Lata Mangeshkar’s melodies. The book takes us down memory lane of the great diva’s singing career and also gives a glimpse of her chemistry with various music composers, singers and artists.

Advertisement

>Lata Mangeshkar …In Her Own Voice by Nasreen Munni Kabir

One of the very first and prominent biographies on the queen of melodies is this. Written by British author and television documentary producer Nasreen Munni Kabir, the book drops a light on the life and career of the great singer. He has published the conversations with Lata Ji in a beautiful manner, which made us feel her presence around us.

>Lata Mangeshkar: My Music Teacher & Greatest Singer by Tariqul Islam

The renowned painter Tariqul Islam always had a passion for singing. One singer he always looked up to is the greatest Lata Mangeshkar. He learned many things from her singing and then, wrote this beautiful book giving a tribute to her teacher.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.